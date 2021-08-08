“What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law,” Commisso said when asked if “being held accountable, to you, means seeing the governor charged with a crime.”

Attorneys representing Cuomo and his office declined to comment on the interview to CNN.

Brian Premo, an attorney representing Commisso, told CNN his client waited for the release of the attorney general’s report before she publicly identified herself in the media.

CBS’ full interview and the Times Union reporting is expected to be released on Monday morning.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.