A dramatic video posted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department that shows a trainee collapsing while investigating a substance he believed to be fentanyl has been met with skepticism from medical and addiction experts.

The video, which the department released on Thursday to demonstrate the dangers of fentanyl, shows body camera footage of Deputy David Faiivae, 32, collapsing in a parking lot on July 3 shortly after handling a white powder suspected to be cocaine or fentanyl, the Sheriff’s Department said.

After Deputy Faiivae fell backward, his field training officer, Cpl. Scott Crane, gave him doses of Narcan, a nasal spray containing naloxone, a drug used to combat the effects of an opioid overdose. Deputy Faiivae showed no reaction to the Narcan and was taken to a hospital by emergency medical workers and later recovered.

The video was part of an effort by the San Diego sheriff to raise awareness about the increasing rates of fentanyl overdoses not only in the county but across the country, and the importance of carrying naloxone to save those who might overdose. But medical experts have said that it is impossible to overdose on fentanyl simply through exposure, and suggested that misinformation about contact highs does little to help curb the opioid crisis.