Projections range between $25 billion to $30 billion with Monday likely to see borrowers number in the double digits, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters. This week saw more than $32 billion in volume, the second in a row where supply exceeded forecasts.

(Bloomberg) — Expect U.S. investment-grade bond supply to be front-loaded next week as companies push to get deals done before a usual August slowdown takes hold, and amid conflicting economic indicators.

Investment-grade remains strong amid good jobs growth in the U.S., even as the delta variant’s spread delays reopenings and pushes back return-to-office plans for September. Issuance has stayed active as companies see no reason to take a chance and wait on selling debt.

Sales will slow in late August as people head out on vacation, said Jeanmarie Genirs, managing director and head of syndicate at Deutsche Bank AG. Lower rates have forced companies to take a hard look at their financing needs over the next six-to-12 months, Genirs added.

“Borrowers don’t like to pre-fund too early as they have to consider the cost of holding cash that they don’t need yet,” she said. “But some of the dynamics have changed with mask mandates coming back and potential impacts to future business, and companies have the benefit now of lower interest rates so some are pulling forward future financing needs.”