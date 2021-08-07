HONG KONG — On August 6, 18:30 (UTC+8), the official website of ViaBTC Capital, ViaBTC’s new subsidiary, went live, which also marked the official establishment of the newly initiated platform. At the same time, soon as it was incorporated, ViaBTC Capital has launched its first round of venture capital funds towards the global crypto industry, committed to building an investment ecosystem integrating capital, resources and post-investment services.

After Five Years of Practice, We Focus on Becoming the Infrastructure Provider for the Blockchain Industry

Founded in May 2016, ViaBTC Group is an innovative technology company with rich experience in technology development and global operation in the blockchain field. In order to better focus on the development of the blockchain industry and the incubation of the star projects in the crypto world, the group incorporates global resources to establish a wholly-owned investment brand – ViaBTC Capital.

Over the past five years, ViaBTC Group has closely kept up with the constantly upgrading industry, while continuously constructing and improving its ecosystem layout to integrate functions including cryptocurrency issuance, circulation, application, value discovery, and the underlying technical architecture of the blockchain into its system. With its own technical strength, ViaBTC Group has always adhered to its motto of “making the world a better place through the blockchain.” And today, it has become a trustworthy blockchain company with four core parts of the business: ViaBTC Pool, CoinEx Exchange, ViaWallet and CoinEx Smart Chain.

On the technical side, ViaBTC Group has built an elite team packed with experienced and mature professionals to offer technical guidance for ViaBTC Capital’s clients. Group founder Haipo Yang, also the team leader, boasts profound technical strength and industry experience, and has independently completed the development and deployment of ViaBTC Pool. Other core team members are from world-renowned Internet and financial companies, many of whom are the earliest crypto practitioners and investors who are more than knowledgeable in the company’s business aspects. Such a strong team has laid a solid foundation for ViaBTC Capital’s business strength, insights, technical capabilities and industry resources.

Setting Foot in the Cryptocurrency Investment Industry, ViaBTC Capital Opens a New Business Chapter

ViaBTC Capital is determined to become a world-class blockchain investment institution, aims to gather and integrate the global resources under ViaBTC’s management, build the blockchain ecosystem by means of investment, and bring high-quality concept designs and blockchain technologies to full realization. It also aspires to become one of the most favored capitals by newly established companies and fund seekers in the blockchain world, providing not only financial support, but also technical expertise, marketing promotion services and cooperation opportunities with ViaBTC Group, to serve as a bridge between the two sides for a win-win situation.