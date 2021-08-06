New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s legal team on Friday attacked the state attorney general’s report that found he sexually harassed 11 women, hours after one of those women, who is a staff member for Cuomo, filed a criminal complaint against the embattled Democrat with the Albany Sheriff’s Office.

The complaint was confirmed to CNN by an attorney representing the anonymous accuser and a second source with direct knowledge. Albany County Undersheriff William Rice confirmed to CNN that a criminal complaint was filed by an unnamed accuser Thursday, but he did not go into details about the complaint.

It’s the first known criminal report filed against the governor regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. The governor’s office had notified Albany Police of the allegation several months ago.

Cuomo has denied in testimony that he inappropriately touched the woman, but the complaint adds to the mounting legal and political pressure facing the governor in the wake of the report released Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, which has led to calls for his resignation or impeachment from office.

During a more than hourlong virtual briefing Friday, Cuomo’s legal team attacked the AG’s report and the process by which it was released. Paul Fishman, an attorney representing the governor’s office, said James’ office declined to provide a copy of its report to Cuomo’s office and to “the people whose conduct would be discussed” in it before it was publicly released. Cuomo’s attorney Rita Glavin accused the report of being “conducted in a manner to support a predetermined narrative.” Glavin continued: “This was not an exercise in truth-finding.”