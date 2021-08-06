Article content
BUCHAREST — The Czech crown firmed to its
highest level since late June on Friday, following an interest
rate hike the previous day, while the Romanian leu was a touch
weaker ahead of a central bank meeting.
The Czech central bank on Thursday raised its main interest
rate by a quarter point and predicted further hikes in coming
months as it sees inflation rising more sharply than previously
forecast.
“Despite some dovish-sounding or mixed headlines, we
perceive the new forecast and its presentation as hawkish,”
Advertisement
Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Komercni Banka said in a morning note.
“The forecast implies rapid tightening in 2021 and
approximately two more hikes in 2022.”
By 0820 GMT, the crown was up 0.1% against the
euro at 25.3700, its strongest level since June 24 and the
bank’s last policy meeting.
However, Erste/Ceska Sporitelna analysts warned the crown’s
strength was dampened by concerns over the pandemic.
“When the pandemic passes, the crown’s strengthening could
cause bigger monetary conditions tightening than what would be
optimal,” they said in a note.
Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint was
up 0.3% on the day.
Both the crown and forint were outperforming regional peers,
up 3.4% and 2.8% overall this year, respectively, as Czech and
Advertisement
Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Hungarian policymakers were the first in the European Union to
tighten interest rates since the pandemic hit.
The Polish zloty was down 0.1% on the day on
Friday. The Romanian leu was also 0.1% weaker versus
the euro at 4.9147 ahead of a central bank meeting, where
policymakers are expected to hold rates at 1.25%.
In July, Governor Mugur Isarescu said Romania’s central bank
did not plan to hike its benchmark interest rate at its August
meeting but was assessing a timeline for a return to policy
normalization.
“Today’s meeting is more of a non-event, but it remains to
be seen what signals come after,” said a trader with a foreign
bank in Bucharest. “If they differ from market expectations,
they might have an impact on the currency.”
Advertisement
Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Shares of Hungarian oil and gas group MOL jumped 1.6% on
Friday, as the stock outperformed the wider Budapest market
after it posted better than expected Q2 earnings.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1059
CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
bid close change in 2021
Czech
Hungary 0 0
Polish
Romanian
Croatian
Serbian 0 0
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
close change in 2021
Prague 1232.80 1232.67 +0.01% +20.02
00 %
Budapest 50115.6 49830.2 +0.57% +19.02
4 8 %
Warsaw 2265.97 2270.67 -0.21% +14.21
%
Buchares 11802.2 11763.4 +0.33% +20.36
t 2 7 %
Ljubljan <.sbitop a> %
Zagreb 1956.39 1957.25 -0.04% +12.48
%
Belgrade <.belex1>
Sofia 579.16 578.38 +0.13% +29.41
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year s
5-year s
s
Poland
2-year s
5-year s
s
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 1.44 1.82 2.02 0.81
Rep
Hungary 2.06 2.23 2.35 1.35
Poland 0.44 0.64 0.82 0.21
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Robert Muller in Prague
and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Advertisement
Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.