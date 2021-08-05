Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas on Thursday called a new special session of the Texas Legislature that is set to begin on Saturday, a swift move that puts pressure on Democratic lawmakers who left the state for Washington last month to block the passage of a major Republican bill overhauling Texas elections.

The current special session is set to expire on Friday, but Mr. Abbott issued his call a day early. With the Democrats’ absence from the state House of Representatives denying the chamber a quorum, the Legislature has been unable to pass any new laws. Mr. Abbott has vowed to call as many special sessions as required to pass the elections bill and other conservative priorities.

“The Texas Legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th Legislative Session, and they have a responsibility to finish the work that was started,” Mr. Abbott said in a statement. “I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve.”

Asked about the special session, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said:

“Our fundamental view is that if you are pushing for legislation that makes it harder and not easier to vote, that makes it less accessible, that limits the ability of people to get to the polls, to take time off to do that, then our question is, what are you afraid of here? Are you afraid of more people getting out to vote?”