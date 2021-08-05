Article content

BERLIN — German industrial orders rose more than twice as much as expected in June, driven by bookings from domestic clients for large manufacturing products, but weaker turnover suggested that supply bottlenecks continued to hold back production.

The figures published by the Federal Statistics Office showed orders for goods ‘Made in Germany’ jumped by 4.1% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms.

This was the strongest increase in 10 months and easily beat a Reuters forecast of a 1.9% increase, more than offsetting a slightly revised drop of 3.2% in May.