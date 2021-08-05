Article content
BUDAPEST — The Czech crown held steady on
Thursday ahead of an expected rate hike later in the day, a
little over a month after the central bank started tightening
policy to fight inflation.
All 11 analysts in a Reuters poll saw the key two-week repo
rate rising by 25 basis points to 0.75%. According
to the forward-rate agreements, the market is pricing in three
more hikes within the next six months.
The Czech central bank will also update its macroeconomic
outlook on Thursday, which markets will eye to gauge the future
Advertisement
Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
path of monetary policy.
A 25 basis-point hike is already priced in and is unlikely
to affect the crown’s exchange rate, Commerzbank wrote.
“The statement accompanying the rate decision would have to
be significantly more hawkish for the koruna to appreciate more
significantly and sustainably than expected by us.”
The crown edged up 0.1% to trade at 25.426 versus
the common currency.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty slid 0.19% to 4.555 to
the euro.
The forint edged up 0.03% to 354.40 per euro,
following steady gains that started last week after the central
bank hiked its base rate again.
“Liquidity is very low, and strengthening of the dollar that
started yesterday could stop recent gains in the CEE region,” an
FX trader in Budapest said.
Advertisement
Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
The dollar gained after hawkish comments from a top U.S.
Federal Reserve official led markets to move forward the likely
timing of a policy tightening.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed analysts expect the crown
and the forint to extend gains in the coming year as central
banks hike rates to curb inflation during the post-pandemic
recovery.
The Polish zloty, which has been an underperformer, is also
seen gaining in the next 12 months, even though the country’s
central bank has maintained its dovish stance.
Stocks in Prague and Budapest extended their gains, scaling
new highs for the third session. Prague added 0.35% and
reached a 10-year high while Budapest gained 0.42% and
scaled another peak.
Warsaw’s stocks slid 0.21% and Bucharest
Advertisement
Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
was 0.17% lower.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1053 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary 0
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romania
EURHRK= Croatia
EURRSD= Serbian 0
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1231.86 1227.540 +0.35% +19.93
0 %
.BUX Budapes 49955.5 49745.57 +0.42% +18.64
t 0 %
.WIG20 Warsaw 2267.37 2272.09 -0.21% +14.28
%
.BETI Buchare 11782.5 11802.49 -0.17% +20.16
st 7 %
.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %
.CRBEX Zagreb 1957.25 1957.25 +0.00% +12.53
%
.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>
.SOFIX Sofia 574.36 573.39 +0.17% +28.34
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republi
c
CZ2YT=R s
CZ5YT=R s
CZ10YT= s
Poland
PL2YT=R s
PL5YT=R s
PL10YT= s
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 1.44 1.80 1.98 0.80
Rep
Hungary 2.03 2.21 2.32 1.35
Poland 0.40 0.56 0.74 0.21
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)
Advertisement
Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.