Article content

BUDAPEST — The Czech crown held steady on

Thursday ahead of an expected rate hike later in the day, a

little over a month after the central bank started tightening

policy to fight inflation.

All 11 analysts in a Reuters poll saw the key two-week repo

rate rising by 25 basis points to 0.75%. According

to the forward-rate agreements, the market is pricing in three

more hikes within the next six months.

The Czech central bank will also update its macroeconomic

outlook on Thursday, which markets will eye to gauge the future