Our critics and writers have selected noteworthy cultural events to experience virtually and in person in New York City.
KIDS
Artists Going Wild
It’s been almost 30 years since Damien Davis’s mother has read him a picture book. But she will do so again — while also entertaining a much younger crowd — on Saturday at noon at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling.
Davis’s work is on view there through Aug. 15, along with that of other artists who have had residencies at the Manhattan museum. The most recent, Lina Puerta, has a solo show, while Davis’s pieces are in “But No Elephants!,” a group exhibition he curated with Priyanka Dasgupta. It has the same title as Davis’s favorite childhood book, by Jerry Smath, about a grandmother who acquires a canary, a beaver, a turtle and a woodpecker, but draws the line at elephants.
Davis noted that he and the show’s other artists — Derek Fordjour, David Shrobe and Leslie Jiménez — each create art that somehow reflects the habits of one of these creatures. And “all of us seem to have an interesting relationship to materials,” he said.
After Delores Davis, Davis’s mother, reads “But No Elephants,” she and her son will lead children in a multimedia workshop about quilt making, another way to tell stories.
LAUREL GRAEBER
Comedy
Understanding Dad
Janine Harouni, a native of Staten Island, moved to London after she recovered from a car accident in 2009 that almost took her life. With this second chance, so far she has made the most of it as an actress and comedian. Harouni scored a role alongside Keira Knightley in the film “Colette,” from 2018, and in “Buffering,” a sitcom that debuts on Thursday on the British channel ITV2, she plays a roommate of a children’s TV host who dislikes children.
In 2019, Harouni’s entry at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, “Stand Up With Janine Harouni (Please Remain Seated),” earned her a nomination for best newcomer as well as the BBC New Comedy Award. The show focuses on how Harouni has tried to make peace with her Lebanese-American father, an avid Trump supporter. She will bring it to Union Hall in Brooklyn this month starting on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with repeat performances on Aug. 13 and 20. Tickets are $15. Audience members must be 21 and older and show proof of vaccination.
SEAN L. McCARTHY
Art & Museums
A Laid-Back First Saturday
A beloved monthly tradition, Brooklyn Museum’s First Saturday resumed in May after a long pause brought on by the pandemic. For now, it has been rebranded as “First Saturday Lite,” suggesting a more relaxed version of the previously full-blown affair.
This month’s celebration will be hosted by the photographer John Edmonds, whose exhibition, “A Sidelong Glance,” features incisive portraits of Black Americans with traditional cultural objects, on view at the museum through Sept. 26.
As always, the First Saturday events are free. From 2 to 6 p.m., there will be plenty of music on offer, with D.J.s and other acts performing in the front plaza and the backyard beer garden, along with a pop-up market, this time offering wares from the Caribbean diaspora. If you buy one, consider using it to create your own Edmonds-inspired portrait at the photo booth he designed for the festivities. To see Edmond’s show — or any of the other current exhibitions — you must purchase tickets in advance at the museum’s website.
MELISSA SMITH
Jazz
Bridging Sonic Divides
Still in his early 20s, the pianist (and occasional drummer) Julius Rodriguez has a knack for combining repertoires and vocabularies across jazz, R&B, hip-hop, rock, salsa and beyond; on a few recent singles he’s been on the divide between acoustic and electronic sound, and between what’s live and what’s edited. One moment he’ll be caressing the keys with the restraint and elegance of Hank Jones; the next, the entire track might be drowned in shuddering reverb and effects.
This doesn’t represent any big new idea in jazz; for a young improviser now, it’s standard stuff. But few are doing it with the conviction and expansiveness of Rodriguez, who’s already seen as a rising powerhouse, despite not having released a full-length album.
On Friday he returns to the Jazz Gallery, a frequent stomping ground before the pandemic, to play sets at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. with a band of fellow upstarts: Giveton Gelin on trumpet, Morgan Guerin on tenor saxophone and electronic wind instrument, Philip Norris on bass and Brian Richburg Jr. on drums. Tickets start at $25.
GIOVANNI RUSSONELLO
Film Series
One Vision, Two Projections
Anthology Film Archives reopens on Thursday with one of its own new restorations, an experimental film that by its nature requires a physical space — there is no streaming alternative. Paul Sharits’s “Razor Blades,” completed in 1968, uses two 16-millimeter projectors running simultaneously. The side-by-side images interact with each other even as slight differences in synchronization make each screening unique. Geometric patterns are interlaced with nudity and otherwise suggestive imagery: A man’s toothbrushing routine is set in motion in a kind of flip-book effect; a perforated line hovers over a wrist. A special setup enables a pulsating soundtrack to come from the sides of the auditorium rather than from the front, as it normally would in a 16-millimeter format.
The film is showing through Sunday with “Ray Gun Virus,” another Sharits short that zaps viewers with the medium’s potential for flicker and color effects. Viewers sensitive to strobing should not attend. Anthology will require that proof of vaccination be shown for entry and that masks be worn in the theater.
BEN KENIGSBERG