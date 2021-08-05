It’s been almost 30 years since Damien Davis’s mother has read him a picture book. But she will do so again — while also entertaining a much younger crowd — on Saturday at noon at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling.

Davis’s work is on view there through Aug. 15, along with that of other artists who have had residencies at the Manhattan museum. The most recent, Lina Puerta, has a solo show, while Davis’s pieces are in “But No Elephants!,” a group exhibition he curated with Priyanka Dasgupta. It has the same title as Davis’s favorite childhood book, by Jerry Smath, about a grandmother who acquires a canary, a beaver, a turtle and a woodpecker, but draws the line at elephants.

Davis noted that he and the show’s other artists — Derek Fordjour, David Shrobe and Leslie Jiménez — each create art that somehow reflects the habits of one of these creatures. And “all of us seem to have an interesting relationship to materials,” he said.

After Delores Davis, Davis’s mother, reads “But No Elephants,” she and her son will lead children in a multimedia workshop about quilt making, another way to tell stories.

