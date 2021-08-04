Article content

LONDON — Euro zone business activity roared in July, expanding at its fastest pace in 15 years, as the lifting of more coronavirus restrictions and an accelerated vaccine drive injected life into the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed.

But supply chain disruptions and labor shortages meant input prices surged at the fastest rate in over two decades and fears of further curbs to contain the more infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 dented optimism.

IHS Markit’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, climbed to 60.2 last month from June’s 59.5, its highest level since June 2006, well above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction, though slightly below a 60.6 “flash” estimate.