But it was Ms. Bush, using the tactics of a street organizer — alongside fellow progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who joined her encampment — who thrust the issue into the national consciousness and refused to let it go. They marshaled huge social media followings, the attention of a news media eager to cover intraparty conflict and direct confrontations with party leaders to all but shame them into finding a solution.

Several administration officials involved in the recent deliberations credited Ms. Bush — and the credibility of a protest rooted in her experience — with adding to the sense of urgency that contributed to the extension of the moratorium.

Their success has sent a bolt of energy through the progressive movement that Ms. Bush and others now hope will signal the start of a new, more assertive phase in Washington. It comes as liberals are reeling from the latest in a string of electoral defeats after Nina Turner, a progressive insurgent, lost a special-election primary in Cleveland on Tuesday to an establishment-backed candidate, Shontel Brown.

Though Democrats’ spare majorities in the House and Senate give the bloc the power to make or break legislation, they have so far mostly hesitated to use it, watching instead with frustration as Mr. Biden’s drive to strike a bipartisan infrastructure deal with moderates has pushed their priorities — from voting rights to climate change — to the back burner.

“I hope people see right now that I mean what I say,” Ms. Bush said. “Hopefully, this has shown not only leadership, the caucus, but our progressive family that when we say we are not going to back down, we don’t back down. And when we say our communities need this particular thing, we can stand together to work together to get it.”