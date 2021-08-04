Budapest’s blue chip index was up 0.86% and hit a

from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Equities in Europe and the United States extended gains as

while better than expected corporate earnings also boosted the

scaling fresh highs as they tracked a rise in global markets,

their advance on Wednesday, with indexes in Budapest and Prague

Pharmaceutical company Richter outperformed the

wider market for a second session, gaining 1.28% by 0915 GMT.

The company reported better than expected second-quarter results

on Tuesday.

Warsaw’s main index gained 0.84%. Shares in Bank

Pekao were up 3.66% by 0918 GMT after the company

reported a rise in net profit in the second quarter.

Stocks in Prague were up 0.45% and reached a near

10-year high. Bucharest gained 0.49%.

Most currencies in the CEE region also firmed, with the

Hungarian forint outperforming its peers, adding 0.27%

and trading at 354.70 per euro.

“The rally keeps going because the market believes the

central bank’s words when it says that it will keep raising

rates,” a Budapest-based FX trader said.