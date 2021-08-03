WASHINGTON — President Biden said on Tuesday that his administration was expected to soon announce a new federal moratorium on evictions in areas of the country ravaged by the Delta variant, a move aimed at protecting millions of renters affected by the pandemic and quelling a rebellion among angry Democrats who blame the White House for allowing a previous ban to expire.

Mr. Biden has been under intense pressure from activists and allies for the last week to protect people who are at risk of being driven from their homes for failing to pay their rent during the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. A nationwide moratorium on evictions expired on Saturday after a ruling by the Supreme Court indicated an extension would require congressional action.

The expiration of the rental protections has triggered a flurry of finger-pointing in the capital and a furious effort by the White House to find a solution that prevents scenes of desperate Americans evicted from their homes from occurring on Mr. Biden’s watch, even as the virus continues to spread.

Mr. Biden said the plan being developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would seek to get around that ruling by targeting communities hardest hit by the virus, an area that he said was expected to reach 90 percent of Americans who are renters. Officials familiar with the plan said the new moratorium could be in place for up to two months.