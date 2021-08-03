WASHINGTON — President Biden said on Tuesday that his administration was expected to soon announce a new federal moratorium on evictions in areas of the country ravaged by the Delta variant, a move aimed at protecting millions of renters affected by the pandemic and quelling a rebellion among angry Democrats who blame the White House for allowing a previous ban to expire.
Mr. Biden has been under intense pressure from activists and allies for the last week to protect people who are at risk of being driven from their homes for failing to pay their rent during the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. A nationwide moratorium on evictions expired on Saturday after a ruling by the Supreme Court indicated an extension would require congressional action.
The expiration of the rental protections has triggered a flurry of finger-pointing in the capital and a furious effort by the White House to find a solution that prevents scenes of desperate Americans evicted from their homes from occurring on Mr. Biden’s watch, even as the virus continues to spread.
Mr. Biden said the plan being developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would seek to get around that ruling by targeting communities hardest hit by the virus, an area that he said was expected to reach 90 percent of Americans who are renters. Officials familiar with the plan said the new moratorium could be in place for up to two months.
“My hope is it’s going to be a new moratorium,” Mr. Biden told reporters.
The president declined to offer more details about the plan, saying after a speech in the East Room of the White House that “the C.D.C. will have something to announce to you in the next hour to two hours.” But he conceded that the new approach may also be struck down by the courts as an overreach by the executive branch without legislative authority to act.
Still, he said, it was worth trying because it would give local governments time to distribute billions of dollars in federal relief funds intended to help renters meet their obligations to landlords. Congress had previously allocated $46.5 billion in rental assistance in two Covid relief packages but only about $3 billion had been delivered to eligible households through June, according to Treasury Department data.
“Whether that option will pass constitutional measure with this administration, I can’t tell you. I don’t know,” Mr. Biden said of a new moratorium. “There are a few scholars who say it will and others who say it’s not likely to. But at a minimum, by the time it gets litigated, we’ll probably give some additional time while we’re getting that $45 billion out to people who are in fact behind in rent and don’t have the money.”
White House aides and officials with the C.D.C. were working out details of the plan on Tuesday. The new freeze is expected to remain in place for up to 60 days, but officials involved in the process warned that the situation was in flux and no final decisions had been made.
Tenants groups have argued that extending the original moratorium, which the C.D.C. imposed in September, is needed to buy time to fully implement the emergency rental assistance program that has been plagued by delays at the state and local level.
For days, some of Mr. Biden’s closest allies on Capitol Hill, including some of the most progressive Democrats in Congress, have been publicly and privately assailing his lack of action to help renters, accusing the president and his aides of failing to find a replacement for the eviction moratorium until it was too late.
Just days before Saturday’s expiration of the ban, Mr. Biden called on Congress to pass legislation to extend it. But with the House leaving town and Republicans solidly opposed to an extension, progressive Democrats said the White House call was a cynical attempt to shift blame to lawmakers.
Several lawmakers staged overnight protests at the Capitol calling for action while progressive groups hammered on Mr. Biden and his aides to find another fix to the problem.
House Democrats pressed Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Tuesday to do more to help struggling renters who are at risk of being forced out of their homes.
In a private call between Democrats and Ms. Yellen, the Treasury secretary insisted that her team was using all available tools to get rental assistance money to states and to help governments distribute those funds to landlords and renters. She told lawmakers that the administration would “leave no stone unturned” to address the national emergency.
“I thoroughly agree we need to bring every resource to bear,” Ms. Yellen said, according to a person who was on the call.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for her part, has been trying close the gap between Democratic progressives and a group of about a dozen moderates in her caucus who blocked efforts to pass a bill last week that would have extended the freeze through the end of the year.
Ms. Pelosi said on the call that the eviction moratorium needed to be extended. Ms. Yellen noted that Mr. Biden has asked the C.D.C. to see if it is legally possible to extend the eviction ban and that she was hopeful they will look carefully at that.
On Monday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said Mr. Biden had asked the C.D.C. on Sunday to consider extending the moratorium for 30 days, even just to high-risk states, but said the C.D.C. has “been unable to find legal authority for a new, targeted eviction moratorium. Our team is redoubling efforts to identify all available legal authorities to provide necessary protections.”
A day later, however, the administration appeared ready to embrace a solution to that legal issue by imposing a new moratorium, rather than extending the existing one.
The moratorium was already the subject of lawsuits and the extension is likely to intensify a legal fight with landlord groups that have argued the eviction ban has saddled them with debt.
The National Apartment Association, which filed a lawsuit last week seeking to recoup lost rent, said that the moratorium was jeopardizing the viability of the housing market. The group estimates that the apartment industry is shouldering $26.6 billion in debt as a result of the eviction ban.
“The C.D.C.’s irresponsible eviction policy has jeopardized not only the availability, but also the future cost of rental housing and leaves renters saddled with crippling debt,” said Bob Pinnegar, chief executive of the N.A.A. “The government has intruded into private property and Constitutional freedoms, and we are proudly fighting to make owners whole and ensure residents’ debt is wiped from their record.”
Mr. Pinnegar said on Tuesday that extending the moratorium would have likely caused more small landlords to sell their properties and called on Congress to provide more relief money to landlords and renters.