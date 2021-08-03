“I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact,” Biden said in response to a question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

The call from the nation’s most powerful Democrat for Cuomo’s resignation amounts to one of the most significant rebukes yet for a governor who had been among Biden’s political allies up until a series of sexual harassment allegations were made public earlier this year. Biden had said in March that he believed Cuomo should resign if New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation substantiated the allegations.

James said Tuesday that her investigation found that Cuomo engaged in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching,” and made comments of a “suggestive” sexual nature. James said that the conduct created a “hostile work environment for women.” In a speech made after the report was released, Cuomo denied all the allegations against him.