U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday as a
soft manufacturing report and the spread of the coronavirus
Delta variant raised questions about economic growth.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down
5.5 basis points at 1.1839% in afternoon trading, extending a
pattern of declines playing out since the spring.
The yield touched 1.151%, the lowest since July 20, shortly
after an Institute for Supply Management report showed July U.S.
manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month.
The ISM report reinforced the idea that growth might have
peaked, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr
Trust, driving investors into safe havens. “It’s the theme where
supply constraints may be constraining economic growth.”
Barnes said investors also sought safety as U.S. COVID-19
cases surged with the highly infectious Delta variant,
particularly in areas with lower vaccination rates, which
threatens more economic disruption.
The 10-year yield did tick up briefly late in the session
after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on CNBC
that the Fed could announce in September it would start reducing
its bond purchases in October, if the next two monthly jobs
reports each show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as
he expects.
The closely watched July payrolls data will be released on
Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect on average that
nonfarm payrolls rose by 880,000, after rising 850,000 in June.
The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
was -1.180% after reaching as low as -1.214%, its
latest record trough. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate
slipped to 2.365%, indicating the market was pricing in a
slightly lower inflation rate than on Friday.
Demand for Treasuries rose as major stock indexes erased
initial gains. Traders had focused on higher anticipated
infrastructure spending and strong second-quarter earnings,
before the manufacturing data and public health concerns took
over sentiment.
On Monday afternoon the U.S. Treasury said it planned to
borrow $673 billion in the third quarter, less than the May
estimate of $821 billion, due to its higher balance at the
beginning of the quarter and lower outlays.
The government’s two-year debt ceiling suspension expired on
Saturday, though it is expected to be able to get by until
October or later by using extraordinary measures. These may
include suspending some investments and security
issuance.
A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap
between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes,
seen as an indicator of economic expectations, also moved lower.
It was 101 basis points, about 3 basis points below Friday’s
close.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.2
basis points at 0.1761%.
August 2 Monday 3:27PM New York / 1927 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002
Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000
Two-year note 99-230/256 0.1761 -0.012
Three-year note 100-38/256 0.3244 -0.024
Five-year note 99-212/256 0.6601 -0.043
Seven-year note 100-72/256 0.9583 -0.054
10-year note 104-16/256 1.1839 -0.055
20-year bond 108-12/256 1.7662 -0.043
30-year bond 111-188/256 1.86 -0.034
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 -0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.00 -0.50
spread
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Alden Bentley in New
York; Editing by Dan Grebler, Richard Chang and Chris Reese)
