manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month.

after an Institute for Supply Management report showed July U.S.

The yield touched 1.151%, the lowest since July 20, shortly

pattern of declines playing out since the spring.

5.5 basis points at 1.1839% in afternoon trading, extending a

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down

soft manufacturing report and the spread of the coronavirus

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday as a

The ISM report reinforced the idea that growth might have

peaked, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr

Trust, driving investors into safe havens. “It’s the theme where

supply constraints may be constraining economic growth.”

Barnes said investors also sought safety as U.S. COVID-19

cases surged with the highly infectious Delta variant,

particularly in areas with lower vaccination rates, which

threatens more economic disruption.

The 10-year yield did tick up briefly late in the session

after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on CNBC

that the Fed could announce in September it would start reducing

its bond purchases in October, if the next two monthly jobs

reports each show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as