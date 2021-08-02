was up 0.2%. Bucharest’s index added 0.45%.

Elsewhere, Budapest shares firmed 0.24% while Warsaw

Shares in Erste/Ceska Sporitelna rose 1.89% by

National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said lenders could pay some

Monday, driven by shares in banks that firmed after Czech

outperformed the region and rose to a near 10-year high on

Currencies in the region were mixed as PMI data showed that

manufacturing activity in central and eastern Europe expanded

strongly in July.

The Hungarian forint extended its gains from last week that

started after the central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis

points to 1.2% to fight inflation.

Headline inflation accelerated to an annual 5.3% in June

from 5.1% in May.

Hungary’s inflation could slow towards 3% next year if the

central bank uses the monetary tools at its disposal, Finance

Minister Mihaly Varga said in an interview published on Monday.

National Bank of Hungary deputy governor Barnabas Virag

reiterated at a conference on Monday that the bank wants to curb

inflation and achieve price stability again as fast as possible.