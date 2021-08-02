Article content
BUDAPEST — Prague’s stock index
outperformed the region and rose to a near 10-year high on
Monday, driven by shares in banks that firmed after Czech
National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said lenders could pay some
dividends.
Prague’s index gained 0.9%, reaching its highest level
since September 2011.
Shares in Erste/Ceska Sporitelna rose 1.89% by
0904 GMT while Societe Generale’s Komercni Banka
gained 2.38%.
Elsewhere, Budapest shares firmed 0.24% while Warsaw
was up 0.2%. Bucharest’s index added 0.45%.
Article content
Currencies in the region were mixed as PMI data showed that
manufacturing activity in central and eastern Europe expanded
strongly in July.
The Hungarian forint extended its gains from last week that
started after the central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis
points to 1.2% to fight inflation.
Headline inflation accelerated to an annual 5.3% in June
from 5.1% in May.
Hungary’s inflation could slow towards 3% next year if the
central bank uses the monetary tools at its disposal, Finance
Minister Mihaly Varga said in an interview published on Monday.
National Bank of Hungary deputy governor Barnabas Virag
reiterated at a conference on Monday that the bank wants to curb
inflation and achieve price stability again as fast as possible.
Article content
“The forint keeps firming as the market seems to believe
that there will be more rate hikes, and Varga’s and Virag’s
words today helped reaffirm that,” an FX trader in Budapest
said.
The forint was up 0.31% on the day and trading at
356.70 versus the common currency.
Ratings agency Fitch affirmed Hungary’s rating at ‘BBB’ with
a stable outlook on Friday.
The Polish zloty was 0.1% up and trading at 4.5615
following a jump on Friday after higher-than-expected inflation
data raised expectations of tightening in the country where
policymakers so far resisted normalizing rates.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged down 0.05% to
25.504 per euro.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1109 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
Article content
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary 0
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romania
EURHRK= Croatia
EURRSD= Serbian 0
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1220.29 1209.450 +0.90% +18.80
0 %
.BUX Budapes 48726.7 48610.95 +0.24% +15.72
t 0 %
.WIG20 Warsaw 2257.86 2253.45 +0.20% +13.80
%
.BETI Buchare 11902.1 11848.61 +0.45% +21.38
st 0 %
.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %
.CRBEX Zagreb 1954.41 1948.31 +0.31% +12.37
%
.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>
.SOFIX Sofia 571.88 570.44 +0.25% +27.79
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republi
c
CZ2YT=R s
CZ5YT=R s
CZ10YT= s
Poland
PL2YT=R s
PL5YT=R s
PL10YT= s
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 1.30 1.70 1.95 0.76
Rep
Hungary 1.98 2.17 2.30 1.35
Poland 0.35 0.54 0.70 0.21
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by
Angus MacSwan)
