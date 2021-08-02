Coronavirus infections from the Delta variant and cases of a seasonal flulike illness are rising among children.

Demand for shots is increasing in less-vaccinated states under siege from the Delta variant.

Germany plans to offer vaccine booster shots to vulnerable people starting in September.

Get the latest updates here, as well as maps and a vaccine tracker.

Rise of the workplace mandate

As the highly contagious Delta variant drives up cases across the country, more companies are announcing vaccine mandates for workers, including Disney, Walmart, Google and The New York Times.

“We’re definitely seeing that the tide is, in fact, turning,” said Lauren Hirsch, who covers business for The Times and our sister DealBook newsletter. “The big question right now is: What kind of workers will the mandates trickle down to?”

So far, with the exception of the health care industry, corporate vaccine mandates tend to cover white-collar workers, not the lower-income workers on the front lines who are less likely to be vaccinated.

Walmart, for example, recently announced a new vaccine mandate, but it doesn’t cover workers at stores and warehouses. Instead, the retailer announced mandatory inoculation for the 17,000 employees at its headquarters and for managers who travel domestically — a small fraction of its 1.6 million-person work force.