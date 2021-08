Facebook FB on Wednesday jump from the same period last year when online advertising took a hit as businesses grappled with Covid-19. The company also more than doubled its quarterly profit to almost $10.4 billion, well above the $8.7 billion analysts projected. on Wednesday reported revenue of nearly $29.1 billion for the three months ended June 30, a 56%jump from the same period last year when online advertising took a hit as businesses grappled with Covid-19. The company also more than doubled its quarterly profit toalmost $10.4 billion, well abovethe $8.7 billion analysts projected.

However, the outlook for the rest of 2021 is not so sunny, CFO David Wehner said in a statement with the earnings report.

Sales growth could slow thanks to “regulatory and platform changes,” Wehner said, specifically pointing to Apple’s recent iOS app tracking rules. These changes, which went into effect in April, are likely to have a greater impact on Facebook’s business in the third quarter than they did in the second, he said.

Facebook’s stock fell nearly 4% in after-hours trading following the earnings report.