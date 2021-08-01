For their part, Musk and Cook have denied ever speaking to one another.

“He refused to take the meeting,” Musk said

Musk also denied that the interaction described in the book happened in a tweet on Friday, following the publication of the book review.

“Cook & I have never spoken or written to each other ever,” Musk said, adding that he had once requested a meeting with Cook to discuss Apple buying Tesla, but that it didn’t happen and “there were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever.”

Higgins, the author, responded to Musk’s Friday tweet saying the Tesla founder was given “plenty of opportunities” to comment on the anecdote.

“This anecdote comes from Musk’s own account of the conversation, according to people who heard the retelling at the time,” Higgins tweeted

When asked about the book’s claims, Apple directed CNN Business to an April interview Cook did with reporter Kara Swisher, who asked about Musk saying he refused a meeting. “You know,” Cook responded, “I’ve never spoken to Elon, although I have great admiration and respect for the company he’s built.”

Musk and Cook were photographed sitting near one another — with only CEO Safra Catz between them — in a meeting with former President Donald Trump in December 2016. It's unclear if the two spoke.

“Power Play” is set to be released on August 3.