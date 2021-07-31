Cobalt and ultramarine blue swirled on the floors and walls. A moon appeared. Then stars. And the tangled branches of cypress trees. “‘Starry Night,’” Maitreyi Ramakrishnan murmured on a sultry July morning. “This is like the headliner act.”

Ms. Ramakrishnan, 19, the star of the celebrated Netflix teen comedy “Never Have I Ever,” had arrived in New York City a few days earlier. Between downpours (“This amount of thunderstorm is not normal, right?” she said), she and her castmates had appeared at meet-and-greets for thousands of young fans.

Because the first season premiered in April 2020, in the first flush of lockdown, and the second had landed only this July, Ms. Ramakrishnan had never really met her fans in person. “I was like, oh, this show is really popular,” she said.

As this was her first time in the city, Ms. Ramakrishnan, who grew up in a suburb of Toronto, had made time for pizza from Patsy’s in Midtown Manhattan (“Like, truly the best pizza,” she said) and the Museum of Modern Art, where she had seen the actual “Starry Night” (“Like, low-key in a corner”).