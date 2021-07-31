Nauka — a long-delayed laboratory module that Russian space agency Roscosmos’ launched to the International Space Station last week — inadvertently fired its thrusters after docking with the International Space Station Thursday morning.

NASA officials declared it a “spacecraft emergency” as the space station experienced a loss of attitude (the angle at which the ISS is supposed to remain oriented) control for nearly one hour, and ground controllers lost communications with the seven astronauts currently aboard the ISS for 11 minutes during the ordeal. A joint investigation between NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos is now ongoing.

Joel Montalbano, the head of NASA’s International Space Station Program, insists the astronauts were never in danger and that they have not noticed any damage to the ISS. NASA’s Mission Control in Houston, Texas, however, at one point asked them to look outside the windows of the space station to see if they could spot any debris or damage to the station.

The incident also delayed the launch of the Boeing Starliner uncrewed test flight to the station, which had been set to launch on Friday.