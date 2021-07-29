Article content

STOCKHOLM — Sweden’s economy looks to have recovered all of the losses wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, economists said, after preliminary figures released on Thursday showed the country was at the forefront of the economic rebound.

While its economy shrank 2.8% in 2020 when the pandemic first hit, Sweden was not hit as hard as many other countries thanks in part to less onerous COVID-19 rules which allowed most businesses to stay open.

Now, with a vaccine rollout accelerating and more restrictions being lifted, gross domestic product expanded by 0.9% in the second quarter from the previous period, a preliminary estimate from the Statistics Office showed. A Reuters poll had forecast quarterly growth of 0.7%.