Canada’s aim is to reach 100 per cent high-speed connectivity across the country by 2030

While many Canadians take high-speed connectivity for granted, two million Canadians still struggle to obtain a reliable internet connection. This affects their ability to obtain information, impacts education, reduces employment opportunities and makes it difficult for businesses to operate.

Fundingportal’s AI-driven data indicates that the telecommunications and broadcasting industry received the most funding last week, with close to $75 million going toward four broadband connectivity projects. These projects will result in close to 12,000 Quebec households in the Capitale-Nationale, Saguenay Lac St. Jean, Fjord-du-Saguenay, Lanaudiere and Laurentides regions gaining access to high-speed internet, which has now become an essential service.

The federal government has a goal of achieving high-speed broadband connectivity in 98 per cent of the country by 2026. By 2030, the aim is to reach 100 per cent. To support this, The Government of Canada has earmarked billions of dollars for rural and remote broadband communications funding. This includes $1.75 billion committed to the Universal Broadband Fund. Provincial and municipal governments are also contributing to broadband initiatives across many regions.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities estimates that the federal government will need to invest at least $400 million per year over the next 10 years to reach a point where all Canadians are operating equally.

Unprecedented agreement supports connectivity target

The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec have reached an unprecedented agreement with several internet service providers, including Vidéotron, Cogeco, Bell, Xplornet, Sogetel and TELUS, to develop Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed, whose goal it is to connect 150,000 households to high-speed internet by Sept. 2022.

This initiative will result in Quebec obtaining the highest connectivity rate in Canada at 99 per cent.

Last week’s funding through Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed resulted in Videotron receiving a total of $68.1 million for three projects that will service 11,110 Quebec households, and Cogeco receiving $6.1 million for one project that will service 700 Quebec households.

This leaves 138, 200 households remaining for the Sept. 2022 target to be reached.

