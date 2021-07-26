Nearly half of employees said they’ve quit a job because of a bad manager Photo by Austin Distel / Unsplash

Article content You can’t argue with success. Richard Branson is a very wealthy man, and Virgin Group is a very successful company. While his leadership approach may seem unconventional, many of Branson’s principles for success are really just common sense. In fact, we may find ourselves saying these things in our everyday lives. “Learn from your mistakes.” “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” “Listen and learn.” “Put others in front of yourself.” Of course, Branson takes these adages, and brings them to a whole new level, but the messages are the same. He understands the importance of being a good leader and how connecting with your workers in more than just a step above a stagnant employer-employee relationship.

Article content There are many management styles. How you choose to lead may rely on a few factors: your own personality, the personalities of your workers, the type of job or project you are managing, time constraints and other outside influences. But one thing is constant: A strong leader needs to inspire loyalty, hard work and high levels of morale. Without that the company will experience frequent turnover, loss of productivity and unmotivated employees. Leaders also have a lot of influence on how employees feel about their jobs. In fact, a study found that nearly half of all employees said they’ve quit a job because of a bad manager.

