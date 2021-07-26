ROSARITO, Mexico — Alex Murillo leads a full life in the Mexican town of Rosarito, a 40-minute drive from the U.S. border near Tijuana. By day, he works at a call center, speaking in a cheerful, caring tone to retirees across the United States about their Medicare insurance. After work, he crams cleats, flags and other gear into a duffel bag and heads out to coach a youth football team whose players credit him with building their skills in the American sport.

But Mr. Murillo, 43, has no desire to stay in Rosarito, where he has lived for nearly a decade. In fact, he does not feel he belongs in Mexico at all, a country he left when he was an infant.

Home, for him, is in Phoenix, where he grew up, enlisted in the Navy, had four children — and later got into trouble. He was deported two days before Christmas in 2011, after serving time for transporting several hundred pounds of marijuana.

Mr. Murillo is one of hundreds of immigrant military veterans who have faced lifetime removal to the countries of their birth as a result of crimes, sometimes minor, that they committed after their military service.