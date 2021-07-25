Article content

TOKYO — Tokyo, host of the summer Olympics, is bracing for a storm that has begun to disrupt competition schedules this week, though the surfers have taken the predicted rougher weather in their stride.

Japan’s hot, wet and unstable summer weather patterns have been a persistent concern ahead of the Games, which are being held under a COVID-19 state of emergency a year after the pandemic delayed the sports extravaganza.

So far, tropical storm Nepartak does not look set to bring devastation to the nation’s capital – indeed it is forecast to weaken by the time it dumps on Tokyo around Tuesday.