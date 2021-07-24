In June, Belarus-based uSky Transport opened a 400-meter test line in Sharjah, which borders Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

From the outside, the electrically powered pods are glossy white while the interiors are designed to feel like a first-class airline suite, including mood lighting, lounge music and floor-to-ceiling windows. With two padded armchairs and two foldable seats, the vehicle being tested can carry up to four passengers.

A fully implemented city-wide network could support 10,000 passengers per hour, uSky says, with vehicles currently able to travel up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour — although for safety reasons, they can’t reach their top speed on the test track.

The company says its objective is to free up roads and ground space that could be used for greenery, walkways and public leisure spaces. “The ground level is completely over-saturated, and people are tired of traffic jams. People are tired of emissions,” says Oleg Zaretskiy, uSky Transport’s CEO.