WASHINGTON — The U.S. military conducted a drone strike against Shabab fighters in Somalia on Friday, the second attack in a week since the Biden administration paused such military action against the Qaeda affiliate in East Africa when it took office six months ago.

The targeted Shabab fighters were attacking Somali forces in the Galmudug area in northern Somalia, in the vicinity of Qeycad, said Cindi King, a Pentagon spokeswoman. The attack struck Shabab fighters and equipment during a military operation by the Danab, an elite American-trained Somali commando force, and other Somali government soldiers, according to a statement from the Somali government.

As it did after the drone strike on Tuesday near Galkayo, slightly north of the latest attack, the Pentagon said its Africa Command authorized the airstrike to defend allied Somali forces who had come under attack while American military trainers were advising them remotely.

“U.S. forces are authorized to conduct strikes in support of combatant commander-designated partner forces under the 2001 A.U.M.F.,” said Mrs. King, referring to the authorization of military force passed by Congress after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.