But on Wednesday, Musk aimed to clarify that he’s both a crypto investor and supporter.

But, ultimately, Musk said at the event that his financial success is partly tied up with the performance of such digital currencies. And in Musk fashion, he phrased it in a way that could draw the attention of regulators.

“If the price of bitcoin goes down, I lose money,” Musk said. “I might pump, but I don’t dump. … I definitely do not believe in getting the price high and selling, or anything like this. I would like to see bitcoin succeed.”

“pump and dump” is a type of securities fraud wherein someone attempts to boost the price of an asset through false, misleading or exaggerated statements (the “pump”) and then sells them off to cash in on the inflated prices (the “dump”), the type of scheme monitored and prosecuted by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On Wednesday, Musk and Dorsey also addressed the environmental concerns about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which require huge amounts of energy to power the computers needed to “mine” them. There are a finite number of bitcoins and computers must complete complex equations to access (or “mine”) them and enter them into circulation — as more bitcoins are mined, the more difficult and energy intensive that process gets.

In May, Tesla paused bitcoin transactions after Musk said he realized the cryptocurrency’s network could rely on coal-powered energy.

“Tesla’s mission is accelerating the advent of sustainable energy. We can’t be the company that does that and also not do appropriate diligence on the energy usage of bitcoin,” Musk said. “Now, it looks like bitcoin is shifting a lot more to renewables.”

Musk said the company is keeping bitcoin on its books and will likely start accepting bitcoin payments again when around half of the power used to mine bitcoin comes from clean sources such as solar and wind energy, something he has previously said on Twitter . (Musk, however, is known for making promises and then backtracking.)

Dorsey — whose company Square has bought billions in bitcoin and built an app for crypto developers — highlighted the potential to harness various forms of unused energy to power cryptocurrency mining operations. He mentioned a company called Great American Mining, which captures methane flares on oil fields to power its bitcoin mining systems.

“Just imagine all the unused energy that is being wasted every single day, and being able to get energy and converting it into a secure, sound money system for the planet,” Dorsey said.