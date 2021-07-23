Article content
BUDAPEST — Central European currencies
edged lower on Friday as the dollar continued to gain at the end
of a turbulent week when the regional FX market was mostly
driven by the global investor mood, which turned risk-averse as
COVID-19 spread.
The forint and the zloty both slid but were stronger than at
the beginning of the week after leading the region higher in the
previous session.
Both currencies were boosted on Thursday by technical
reasons and an easing of global risk aversion and dovish
messages from the European Central Bank, traders and analysts
said.
“After several days of unsuccessful attempts to break 4.60
yesterday on the pair EUR/PLN there has been a correction/profit
taking,” ING wrote in a note.
However, they added, this will not last long as the zloty
will be pressured by “the expected further decline in EUR/USD,
or the growing number of Covid-19 infections in Asia.”
The zloty was 0.13% lower and trading at 4.5740
versus the common currency on Friday.
The Hungarian forint was 0.17% lower on the day
and trading at 358.80.
The forint also rebounded in a correction on Thursday,
breaking its 200-day moving average at 358.50 per euro as
investors started profit-taking after the currency made several
unsuccessful attempts at weakening past the 360 level earlier
this week, two FX traders in Budapest said.
“The market is also very illiquid, which causes bigger
swings in the rate,” a third trader said.
In Hungary, investors were also looking ahead to the central
bank’s rate meeting next Tuesday.
According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the bank is likely
to extend its cycle of rate hikes with a 20-basis-point increase
in its base rate to 1.1% after higher-than-expected inflation
data.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown eased 0.11% to trade at
25.658 per euro.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw
gaining 0.34% while Budapest slid 0.13%. Prague
edged up 0.05% and Bucharest slid 0.09%.
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, Editing
by Timothy Heritage)
