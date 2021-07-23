Article content

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies

edged lower on Friday as the dollar continued to gain at the end

of a turbulent week when the regional FX market was mostly

driven by the global investor mood, which turned risk-averse as

COVID-19 spread.

The forint and the zloty both slid but were stronger than at

the beginning of the week after leading the region higher in the

previous session.

Both currencies were boosted on Thursday by technical

reasons and an easing of global risk aversion and dovish