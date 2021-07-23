Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse

Last night, Dawn and I celebrated our birthdays at the brand new Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse, and WOW. I’m here to tell you that Asheville has yet another world-class restaurant in our midst. Every bite of every dish was superbly delicious! The staff was professional and friendly; the atmosphere was light and elegant, the vibe was lively, and it got pretty bumpin’ as the night went on. I was out of town for their press opener, so this dinner was my “tasting,” and the kitchen made all of our decisions for us, starting with these incredible oysters! They were truly some of the best I have ever had, and Dawn said they were the best she’d had. Fresh, silky, briny, kelpy, and served with a delicate yet flavorful sparkling sake mignonette. I’m going to give this entire experience 5 stars out of 5, including the oysters. You gotta go, you gotta get these oysters. More words and pics to come…