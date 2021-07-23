The company notified workers that it will cease offering on-site testing after July 30, according to a notification Amazon shared with workers in its employee app, called A to Z, viewed by CNN Business. The company cited that Covid-19 testing and vaccines are now widely available.

Amazon AMZN confirmed to CNN Business that it will begin ramping down its US testing operations by that date. The company did not immediately respond to a question about whether it would provide workers with time off to get tested, if necessary.

The change comes as workers continue to receive notifications from the company about confirmed cases of the virus inside facilities, and amid the growing spread of the Delta variant . Amazon said it could resume its employee testing program at any point if needed. In February, the company said its newly built Covid-19 testing lab in Kentucky had processed more than 1 million tests for frontline employees from more than 700 testing sites.

For Amazon, workplace safety has been a heated topic since the start of the pandemic. In October, Amazon said more than 19,000 of its front-line US employees at Amazon and Whole Foods had tested positive or been presumed positive for the coronavirus. It was the first time the company shed light on how its workforce had been affected by Covid-19 after months of both internal and external pressure for more transparency.