Hundreds of workers who make Cheetos, Lays potato chips and other popular snack foods at a Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, Kan., have been on strike since July 5, protesting what they call “suicide shifts” and other poor working conditions.

The workers, who are members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, Local 218, said that they had been pushed to exhaustion and that the company had refused to address their concerns.

“This strike is about more than wages and benefits,” Anthony Shelton, the union’s international president, said in a statement. “It is about the quality of life for these workers and their families.”

Mr. Shelton said that, despite warnings to Frito-Lay management over the last decade, workers had been forced to work seven days a week, up to 12 hours per shift. Many of the more than 800 workers at the plant, he said, had gotten only eight-hour breaks between shifts, leaving them little time to see their families, run errands or get a healthy night’s sleep.