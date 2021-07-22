The C.I.A. is stepping up efforts to confront the cause and effects of mysterious sonic incidents, believed to be attacks, that have injured U.S. officials, by increasing medical staff and assigning an agency veteran who hunted Osama bin Laden, the agency’s director, William J. Burns, said in an interview on Thursday.

“I’m certainly persuaded that what our officers and some family members, as well as other U.S. government employees, have experienced is real and it’s serious,” Mr. Burns told NPR in his first interview since taking over the C.I.A. three months ago.

“We’re very focused on getting to the bottom of this,” he said.

In March, just before Mr. Burns, a career diplomat, took office, the C.I.A. created a task force aimed at expanding efforts to find the cause of the so-called Havana syndrome — unexplained episodes that have injured its officers and other U.S. government workers in Cuba, China, Russia and elsewhere.

The task force will work with the State Department and other intelligence agencies to collect new evidence about the episodes and re-examine material to draw conclusions on whether attacks occurred and, if so, what caused the injuries and who was responsible.