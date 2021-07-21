But they’ve yet to make their mark in Africa. One company hoping to change that is Gozem.

Launched in 2018 in Togo, West Africa, it started by offering a motorcycle-hailing app, but has since added services such as food and grocery delivery, vehicle financing and a digital wallet, while expanding to Benin and Gabon.

Based in Singapore, the startup was cofounded by a Nigerian and two Swiss entrepreneurs who saw an untapped market in West Africa. Gozem says its app has been downloaded 800,000 times and as a ride-hailing service it has completed four million trips with its 2,500 drivers. Its aim now is to make the app indispensable.

All in one