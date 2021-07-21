CNN will hold a town hall with President Joe Biden at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio, that will air live on CNN, CNN International and CNN Español, stream on CNN.com and CNNgo and be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

At 8 p.m. ET, Biden will take the stage at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati with moderator Don Lemon for an hour-long event that’s expected to touch on a wide range of issues, checking in on how he’s doing six months into the job and what’s next.

Here’s what to watch for during Wednesday night’s town hall:

The cloud of the Covid-19 still hangs over the President, following him since his time on the campaign trail. The evolving state of the pandemic will likely be top of mind during CNN’s town hall.