The social media platform on Tuesday launched a new tool called “Sensitive Content Control,” which gives users the option to dial up or down the amount of potentially objectionable content that appears in Explore, the section where the app surfaces posts from accounts users don’t follow.

Those over the age of 18 will also have the option to allow any and all posts deemed sensitive in nature. Previously, Instagram had relied on a set of recommendation guidelines to ensure users didn't see potentially upsetting or offensive content in Explore. With the new tool, users can choose to keep the default setting, which is to see a limited amount of sensitive content, or further reduce the amount of such content they are shown.

While Instagram's content moderation policy bans certain types of problematic content, including hate speech and harassment, this new "sensitive content" option relates to posts that some users might take offense to, such as those of a sexual or violent nature, but that don't necessarily violate the app's content rules.