He’ll be flying aboard New Shepard, a suborbital capsule and rocket system built by his space company Blue Origin. He’s also bringing along a few guests on this inaugural journey — his brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pilot and one of the “Mercury 13” women ; and an 18-year old recent high school graduate named Oliver Daemen, who will be the first paying customer aboard New Shepard.

The excursion, which will last about 11 minutes from takeoff to landing, will kick off from Blue Origin’s facilities at an extremely remote plot of land near Van Horn, Texas, which is about two hours from El Paso, on Tuesday July 20 at 8 a.m. CT or 9 a.m. ET, weather permitting.

The public will be able to watch the whole thing go down on Blue Origin’s livestream — which will begin rolling at 6:30 a.m. CT/7:30 a.m. ET. Viewers can expect exterior shots of the rocket and capsule as it shoots up toward the cosmos. (Shots of the interior — and Bezos’ facial expressions — won’t be released until after the flight.)

CNN Business will also have reporters on the ground and a live blog up and running Tuesday morning ( here ) that will also carry a feed of the livestream.