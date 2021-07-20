Article content

Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as concerns over the economic damage from surging cases of the Delta coronavirus variant, and a dip in U.S. Treasury yields, lifted the metal from a one week low hit in the last session.

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,813.82 per ounce at 0902 GMT, having hit a low of $1,794.06 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,813.50.

“The great problem currently is the fear about the economic impacts of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. And after Japan took severe measures concerning the Olympic Games, markets got more and more nervous … (resulting) in a flight into the safe havens,” said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.