Article content

European stocks stabilized on Tuesday after their worst sell-off this year in the previous session, helped by a handful of positive corporate earnings and production updates from miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, after worries about the fast-spreading coronavirus Delta variant and slowing economic growth had knocked 2.3% off the index on Monday.

Miners, among sectors that bore the brunt of Monday’s bruising selloff, rose 1.2% after BHP Group and Anglo American provided upbeat production numbers.