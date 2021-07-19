The excursion, which will last about 11 minutes from takeoff to landing, will kick off from Blue Origin’s facilities at an extremely remote plot of land near Van Horn, Texas, which is about two hours from El Paso, on Tuesday July 20 at 8 a.m. CT or 9 a.m. ET, weather permitting.

Blue Origin is also expected to host a post-flight press briefing with Bezos and his fellow passengers.

Here’s a breakdown of all the important moments of the day (Note: T- indicates “time before liftoff.” If all goes to plan, “T” will be 9 a.m. ET. If there are weather delays, the timeline below will hold, but the “T” will change.):