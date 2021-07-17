The Chinese company took 17% of worldwide smartphone shipments for the second quarter of 2021, behind Samsung’s 19%, Canalys said in a report published on Thursday. Compared with the same period in 2020, Xiaomi’s shipments jumped more than 80%.

Apple ranked third, with shipments that accounted for 14% of the global total. Chinese smartphone makers Oppo and Vivo followed, with 10% each.

The Canalys report measures the number of handsets manufacturers sell to distributors.

This is the first time ever Xiaomi took second place in the Canalys report. In the first quarter of 2021 and for all of 2020, Samsung and Apple were the world's top two smartphone brands. In 2019, Samsung and Huawei topped the list.