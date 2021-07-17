I also think the reason so many moments in history are skipped is because there’s erasure of U.S. history. Making history uninteresting is part of U.S. history. Writing a racist version of history into schools is part of U.S. history. And on the flip side, we now have more interest in learning what that real history is and people are producing it.

Think about all of these different history commissions around the U.S. trying to come up with their counters to the 1619 Project, which is a revelatory and remarkable piece of history that represents this really interesting moment where people are looking at U.S. history in new ways. And maybe most importantly, we are now seeing people like Nikole Hannah-Jones or Elizabeth Hinton having the platforms to publish these pieces and get the attention and respect that their really incredible work deserves.

Season 2 of “Skipped History” is wrapping up. Are there any stories you hope to cover in the third season?

Season 3 is going to focus on economic history, some environmental history and some more Indigenous people’s history. Plus the through-currents that seem to be behind every episode, which is white supremacy growth unchecked. There are also a few other things that I want to cover.

How would you describe “Skipped History” for new viewers?

I think for new viewers there’s a mixture of seriousness and silliness to “Skipped History.” And I say that it’s possible to insert levity without taking things lightly. People often associate history with being drab and also with being really depressing, and that’s one of the barriers for a lot of people.

And honestly, I think everyone who studies history is affected by that. I think it’s important to know that you can discuss these subjects in ways that are really interesting and still make jokes and make it entertaining.