While the consortium will formally approve in September which emojis will hit operating systems, apps and devices, Emojipedia often puts them together into a single image for people to visualize. The approved emoji will roll out across various platforms mostly next year.

In more recent years, the consortium added a woman with a beard, a transgender flag and over 200 mixed-skin-tone options for couples to its standards.

Other 14.0 emoji candidates include a melting face, saluting face, a face holding back tears, a disco ball and a low battery symbol. However, the list is subject to change prior to final approval.

Although Emojipedia often creates interpretations of how some of the emoji may look, the official designs are decided by and vary by platform or service. That means an emoji can look very different on iOS and Android devices, for example.

In 2020, the Unicode Consortium announced version 14.0 would be delayed due to the pandemic. “Under the current circumstances, we’ve heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organizations that depend on the standard to push out our release date,” Mark Davis, president of the consortium, said in a statement at the time.