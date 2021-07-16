Its IPO will be keenly watched by investors in the country. India has a ton of tech unicorns — companies that have reached a valuation of at least $1 billion — but Zomato is the first one to go public.

Analysts have expressed concern that Indian startups — many of which have raised hundreds of millions of dollars from private markets at extremely high valuations — need to start showing consistent profits and healthy exits for investors.

Paytm’s journey began back in 2000 , when Vijay Shekhar Sharma founded its parent company, One97 Communications. One97 started as a mobile services platform offering horoscopes to cellular network providers before expanding into other services like voice-based gaming and customized ringtones.

Paytm came a decade later, launched in 2010 as a platform for buying prepaid cellphone plans and paying cable bills online.

Uber UBER In 2012, Paytm got approval from India’s central bank to launch the mobile wallet that now forms the core of its business. In 2014, it partnered withto become a payment provider for the company’s cab rides across India, and in 2015 it snagged another big partnership with the online booking portal for Indian Railways, which sells nearly 25 million tickets a year.

But the app really exploded in November 2016, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly banned the country’s two biggest rupee notes — around 86% of the country’s cash at the time — with the aim of cracking down on tax evasion and illegal wealth.

The move shocked India’s economy, where the vast majority of transactions were made in cash. Millions of people spent weeks lining up at ATMs to exchange their notes just so they would have enough money for everyday expenses.

But many of India’s hundreds of millions of smartphone users started switching to mobile payment apps, and Paytm was primed and ready. The app signed 10 million new users within a month of the cash ban, going from adding tens of thousands of people a day to around half a million.

The company currently has 114 million people using its payment service each year.

— Rishi Iyengar contributed to this report.