Last summer, when just about the only dance performances on offer were those on film, the annual Dance on Camera festival provided an angle of expertise: works that were on film by design rather than by necessity. Because the festival was virtual, though, it had to forgo one of its usual aims: projecting its picks on a big screen.

This year, in-person screenings are back, Friday through Sunday, at Film at Lincoln Center’s Walter Reade Theater. For those not yet ready to venture indoors, or not in New York, there’s still a virtual option on Film at Lincoln Center’s website, but some of the highlights of last year’s festival — including Susan Misner’s “Bend” and Khadifa Wong’s “Uprooted” — are getting another chance to be shown in a theater.

The festival is mostly retrospective, in fact, but the one premiere — Pontus Lidberg’s “Written on Water” — is distinctive. It’s an artful, full-length fictional feature about a choreographer’s infatuation with a dancer, and it has a cameo by Leslie Caron.

BRIAN SEIBERT