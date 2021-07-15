Food delivery startup Zomato is looking to raise almost $1.3 billion this week in an initial public offering in Mumbai, the company said in a recent regulatory filing . That would set a new record for the biggest technology offering in India, according to data from Refinitiv, beating Tata Consultancy Services’ $1.17 billion IPO in 2004.

Zomato plans to sell shares priced between 72 and 76 rupees (97 cents to $1.02) per share and close its books on Friday. At the upper end of the price range, Zomato would be valued at almost $8 billion.

Its founder Deepinder Goyal began Wednesday with a nervous tweet: “Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating.”

Investors are closely watching the offering, which will give some insight into the market’s appetite for Indian startups. The country has a ton of tech unicorns — companies that have reached a valuation of at least $1 billion — but none of them have ever gone public before.