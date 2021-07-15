Twitter TWTR The company announced Wednesday that it will kill off Fleets, its disappearing posts product, on August 3 — less than a year after introducing it — because users were less interested in sharing their “fleeting thoughts” onthan it expected.

“We built Fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts,” Ilya Brown, Twitter’s vice president of product, said in a blog post. “But … we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped.”

Fleets are posts that disappear after 24 hours and are viewed in a line at the top of a user’s feed, rather than in their timeline. And unlike typical tweets, Fleets do not receive retweets, likes or public replies; instead, users can only react to them with direct messages. The company had hoped the product would encourage infrequent Twitter users to engage on the platform more frequently.

Twitter first started testing Fleets in Brazil in March 2020 and officially launched them in November.