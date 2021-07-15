And all of those changes could fade quickly — or never even make it to Mr. Biden’s desk — if Democrats’ political calculus is off and they cannot muster the 50 votes they need in the Senate or suffer even a handful of defections from fiscal moderates in the House.

The blueprint reflects a deliberate choice by the president and his party to advance as many new spending programs and tax cuts as possible, but also allow some of them to expire in a few years to conform to the limited tax and spending appetites of moderate senators, whose constituents tend to be wary of large budget deficits. The hope — and gamble — is that the programs will prove so popular that a future Congress will keep them alive.

The rewards and risks of that strategy were on display on Thursday at the White House, where Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed several families to celebrate the first round of monthly payments to parents under the expanded child tax credit that Mr. Biden signed into law in a separate $1.9 trillion aid bill aimed at helping people and businesses stay afloat through the pandemic.

The credit delivers payments of up to $300 per month for children younger than 6 and $250 per month for children ages 6 to 17, for families earning up to $150,000 a year, at which point the benefit begins to phase out gradually. The White House has promised the payments will cut child poverty in half, though the Treasury Department is struggling to reach some of the lowest-income families in the country with the money they are eligible to receive because they often do not earn enough to pay income taxes and do not file a return with the Internal Revenue Service.

Mr. Biden cast it as a legacy-defining move, saying that “it’s our effort to make another giant step toward ending child poverty in America” and “one of the things that the vice president and I will be most proud of when our terms are up.”